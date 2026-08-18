Netherlands legend: this club will save Gakpo

Ruud Gullit believes a move to Tottenham could help his compatriot Cody Gakpo rediscover his true level, after the forward's role at Liverpool faded last season.

Roberto De Zerbi wants him. The 27-year-old sits on the Tottenham manager's list of summer attacking targets, alongside Manchester City pair Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Gakpo "will return to the player everyone knew" if Tottenham convince him to leave Liverpool, Gullit told Football London.

With the Netherlands he shone at the World Cup, scoring seven goals and providing five assists across the tournament and the qualifiers. Nailing down a starting spot at Liverpool proved harder.

Too often he came off the bench in the Champions League, before earning greater opportunities in the Premier League during the second half of the season. He finished with nine goals and six assists.

Prising him away won't come cheap. Tottenham will need to table a substantial offer, and Liverpool will also demand a replacement before sanctioning any exit, with PSG's Bradley Barcola on their radar.

According to Gullit, the switch could hand Gakpo a bigger role and more space to show what he can do, after he battled for a starting place in Liverpool's attack.

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