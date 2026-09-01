NEC tie down top talent who never made the breakthrough at PSV

NEC have bolstered their squad with Delé Thomas, the Nijmegen club announced on their website on Tuesday. The 19-year-old winger from RB Leipzig has signed until mid-2030 at De Goffert and will join Dick Schreuder's squad with immediate effect.

Explaining Thomas's arrival at NEC, technical director Carlos Aalbers said: "With Delé, we are bringing in a young talent who fits our vision. We are offering him the same pathway as Sami Ouaissa and Basar Önal so that he can continue to develop. With his dribbling and pace, he also gives us extra options out wide," technical director Carlos Aalbers said in explaining Thomas's arrival at NEC.

After coming through the youth academies of Almere City FC and Feyenoord, Thomas moved to PSV in 2023. The left winger scored six times in 44 matches for Jong PSV and was a regular for the reserve side. A first-team breakthrough never came, though.

Earlier on Tuesday, Philipp Hinze of Sky Sport had already reported Thomas's move to NEC. "Leipzig and NEC are currently not only negotiating a loan transfer for Thomas, but are also discussing a permanent transfer at the same time."

That has now become a permanent move to NEC. The medical examination went smoothly, after which a four-season contract was signed.

Until mid-2031, Thomas had still been under contract at Leipzig and is valued at €1 million, according to Transfermarkt. PSV tried to keep him last year, but were unsuccessful.