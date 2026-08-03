NEC know their possible opponents in the final hurdle for the Champions League

The Champions League play-off draw took place on Monday afternoon. If NEC come through their two-legged tie against Olympiakos, they will face Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt in the final round for a place in the main tournament. The Nijmegen club will play the first leg at home.



Full draw:

Lefksi Sofia/Kairat Almati - AEK Athens

Celtic - LASK Linz

GNK Dinamo/Kauno Zalgiris - Viking FK

Slovan Bratislava/Mjällby - Ararat Armenia/Celje

Hapoel Beer Sheva/Rode Ster FC - Aarhus/Sabah

NEC/Olympiakos - Union Sint-Gillis/Bodø/Glimt

Fenerbahçe/Sturm Graz - Sparta Prague/Olympique Lyon