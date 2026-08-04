NEC coach Dick Schreuder deeply disappointed: internal agreement regarding Kodai Sano not honoured

Before NEC's first leg in the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Olympiakos, the talk was not only about the impressive 0-0 result but also about Kodai Sano, who opted out because of his impending transfer. Coach Dick Schreuder said afterwards that, under the agreement, the Japanese player should actually have played.

NEC's European return after eighteen years was jolted on the day of the match by news that the club and PSV had reached an outline agreement over Sano's transfer. The midfielder is moving to the reigning Dutch champions for a reported €15 million excluding €2 million in bonuses.

Sano did not feature and Jamiro Monteiro came in for him. "He sent me a message this morning asking if he could speak to me for a moment," Schreuder told Ziggo Sport about Sano before the match. "I spoke to him and it was clear that he did not want to play. That choice was more down to him."

Schreuder added: "If he does not want to play, he does not want to play. That came across very clearly to me. He did not feel capable of playing. He had slept badly and there were a few other factors as well. Then I am brief and to the point. If you do not want to play, then I choose someone who does want to play."

Happy with the result and his side's performance, Schreuder was still blunt about the situation surrounding Sano. "I know it runs deep," he said to De Gelderlander.

He added: "I had expected Sano to play two matches: this one and next week against Olympiakos. I knew what had been agreed internally. Of course I was not happy about it, but it all happened very quickly.”

"Kodai asked if he could have a quick word. After that, you also have to get on with things. At half past ten he still walked out with the group and told the others that he could not play. After that he left the hotel.”

Sano had attracted interest for some time. "He also did not take part in the first two matches of pre-season because he was working on a transfer to Hoffenheim."

Schreuder continued: "After that the agreement was made and I started him, and kept starting him, in the starting XI. The agreement was that he would in any case still play the two matches against Olympiakos.” So that agreement was not honoured.

NEC begin their Eredivisie season on Saturday at home to Telstar. Next Tuesday, Olympiakos visit Nijmegen.

Should NEC come through the second leg, a play-off awaits against Union Sint-Gillis or FK Bodø/Glimt. Schreuder's side are assured of the league phase of the Europa League in any case.