NEC bounced back in style from their false start against Telstar. The Nijmegen side won 1-4 away at Willem II in round two of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Dick Schreuder's team made a poor start, but after Adam Tahaui's opener in the 45+2nd minute they quickly pulled clear of the Tilburg side.

There was little sign of Nijmegen dominance in the opening stages. Willem II threatened after five minutes through Nathan Tjoe-A-On, but Uriël van Aalst could not apply the finish.

NEC saw plenty of the ball, but they could not break open the Tilburg defence for a long spell. Dick Schreuder's team did not manage a first shot until the 35th minute, when Tahaui fired straight at goalkeeper Karst de Leeuw, while Jaden Slory tested goalkeeper Robin Crettaz at the other end.

Right on half-time, NEC still found the breakthrough. Tahaui headed in at the back post in the second minute of stoppage time and although Willem II claimed the debutant had given a push before his goal, the strike stood after a VAR check.

Following the break, NEC immediately moved up a gear and Bryan Linssen almost had a huge chance straight away, but the striker headed over. Willem II then had the chance to equalise through Slory, but Darko Nejašmic turned his effort behind for a corner.

Shortly afterwards, NEC struck again and Tjaronn Chery made it 0-2. After an unfortunate moment in the Tilburg defence, the ball dropped at his feet, after which the veteran rounded De Leeuw and rolled it into the empty net.

That ended Willem II's resistance and in the 65th minute Linssen removed any doubt. The forward saw the ball drop to his feet after a scramble and smashed home, after which substitute Kaj Sierhuis made it 0-4 two minutes later from a Chery assist. The substitute brilliantly hit the ball first time out of the air.

Willem II pulled one back late on through substitute Thomas Verheydt, but the goal came far too late to trouble NEC. For the 34-year-old striker, who has a rich history in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, it was a goal on his Eredivisie debut.

Van Aelst then hit the post for the home side, but that was all in North Brabant. NEC therefore record their first Eredivisie win of the season and wipe away the pain of the 1-2 defeat against Telstar from the opening round. For Willem II, things look bleak after two heavy defeats in a row.