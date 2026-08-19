Mourinho: We will have a problem against Espanyol if we do not realise this

José Mourinho has warned his Real Madrid players about the threat posed by Espanyol, the hosts they face next Saturday in the second round of La Liga. The Catalan side arrive with a psychological edge after winning their opener, and the Real boss insists his team must go into the game fully switched on.

Speaking today, Wednesday, instatements to the Spanish radio station "El Chiringuito", Mourinho said: "Espanyol have 3 points more than us. They started very well (by beating Levante (3-0), they played well, and won comfortably."

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The Portuguese added: "I always say that we, Madrid, must always think about what it means for other teams to play against Real Madrid. If we do not think about that, and if we do not take it into account, then we have a problem from the first minute."

"We have to go there (Espanyol's stadium) with that awareness, we have to go there knowing that every point matters," he continued. "But I am not afraid. And I am not afraid because the players are giving me signals that they want to do things well, with seriousness and ambition."

Mourinho is happy with the Real Madrid squad. He built it after plenty of analysis and communication, he explained, and it contains players who can fill several positions.

On his return to Los Merengues, he described the Spanish giants as the pinnacle of any coach's career. This time, he said, his aim is to succeed for Real rather than for himself.

His comeback, the Portuguese stressed, does not mean imposing strict discipline. He would rather lean on "common sense".

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