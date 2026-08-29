Mourinho shows a new face at Real Madrid: reality or media strategy?

Jose Mourinho's personality is stirring controversy within Real Madrid circles as the season gets under way. The Portuguese coach has adopted a new image, more conciliatory and sympathetic in his public appearances. It does not much resemble the emotional, controversial Mourinho who turned the Spanish giants and Spanish football upside down 15 years ago.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Mourinho has swapped the "either with me or against me" slogan that split Real Madrid's fans into two almost hostile camps for a unifying message he is seeking to adopt in his new project. But does this change represent a genuine reality or merely an illusion? Will this be his approach all season, or is it just another of the media strategies the Portuguese has leaned on throughout his career?

For now, Mourinho is playing it friendly in his first appearances before the media. He always gives his players the spotlight, focuses on purely footballing matters and avoids any kind of controversy, aside from producing some eye-catching headlines here and there and giving his message a substance that goes beyond simply answering journalists' questions.

Four press conferences in, and he has not entered into any controversy. He has chosen a conciliatory tone with the media, referees, institutions and players. Those were the very battles that defined his first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they drained him to the point of an early departure in 2013, despite his contract still being in force.

This new Mourinho, a man of peace during his second spell on the Bernabeu bench, contrasts sharply with the villain he embodied during his first spell 16 years ago.

Newspaper archives and the collective memory still recall his famous clashes with journalists and rivals such as Guardiola and Preciado, players of his own team such as Iker Casillas and Pedro Leon, and referees. His many stances reflected an arrogant, highly emotional personality, qualities that also brought him wide fame during his two spells on the benches of Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Before his reappearance at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad, Mourinho said: "For years, and not just now, I feel calmer, and more in control of my emotions."

Everything looks favourable at Real Madrid right now. But many voices predict the old Mourinho will resurface once the difficulties mount, whether in the form of negative results or problems within the dressing room.

In his first press conference of the season, Mourinho said: "We will see what happens when the bad times come, because they will come, and frustration will come. The players help me not to face problems."

Real Madrid are cruising along in a very calm atmosphere. The consecutive victories, the enthusiasm surrounding the team and the commitment of the players keep the old Mourinho hidden away.



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