Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Mourinho refuses to change his plan with Diomande

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
Spain

Real Madrid completed six first-team signings this summer, headlined by Yan Diomande. The Ivorian arrived as the most expensive signing in Los Blancos' history.

Jose Mourinho's side tasted defeat for the first time this season yesterday, though, going down to a single unanswered goal against Real Betis after a late strike from Cucho Barout.

That result has cranked up the pressure and scrutiny around Diomande, according to Tribuna. Yet the plan for the Ivorian winger hasn't changed.

Reliable journalist Alvaro Esteban says Mourinho wants to ease the 19-year-old in gradually, rather than throwing him straight into the pressures that come with such a huge fee.

Just 57 minutes across Real Madrid's first three La Liga matches tell the story of that cautious approach.

Champions League
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

Diomande joined from Leipzig for 125 million euros, a fee that could climb to 140 million through add-ons and incentives tied to the deal.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google