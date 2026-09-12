Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga knowing another slip could prove costly, with Los Blancos desperate to keep pace with leaders Barcelona.

Three points behind the leaders in second, Real face a pivotal stretch of three matches in just nine days. It starts with Rayo Vallecano, then a trip to Elche on Tuesday, before rounding off with a bruising capital derby against Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho gets a welcome lift ahead of the Rayo Vallecano clash. Several players who sat out the last match against Inter are back available.

Chief among the returnees is Aurelien Tchouameni, back at Mourinho's disposal despite having featured against Inter. Marco Asensio also returns, having resumed training after recovering from an injury that struck at the worst possible time.

Thiago comes back into contention too after his own injury, handing Mourinho extra midfield options during a hectic run of games.

The squad had been hit hard for the Inter clash. Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva all missed out through suspension after picking up red cards during last season's Champions League campaign.

Midfield dilemma

Mourinho's biggest question mark hangs over midfield: who partners Bernardo Silva? The choice comes down to Eduardo Camavinga or Federico Valverde.

Valverde has barely stopped since the season began, playing all four of Real's La Liga matches plus one in the Champions League.

The Uruguayan has missed just over 20 minutes all season, withdrawn in the 77th minute against Malaga and then hooked for the final eight minutes against Real Betis last week.

Mourinho, by contrast, clearly understands the value of managing minutes this early in the campaign, especially with games coming thick and fast.

Bernardo Silva looks set to start. The Portuguese began Real's first two La Liga matches, then came off the bench against Malaga and Real Betis.

Silva has played 205 of a possible 360 league minutes, a participation rate of around 57%, which may prompt Mourinho to handle him carefully.

The Portuguese coach appears reluctant to load extra physical strain onto his compatriot so early, keen to keep him fully sharp for when the competitions reach their decisive stages.

An awaited return for Arda Guler

Arda Guler should also return to the starting line-up against Rayo Vallecano after sitting out Real's Champions League opener.

The Turk is enjoying a strong start to the season, yet he knows the fight for the attacking and playmaking roles at Real leaves nobody room to rest.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham look all but nailed on in Mourinho's plans, and the trio are expected to start. That makes Guler's job of nailing down a starting berth all the harder.

Every chance counts, then, for Guler. He must deliver performances that prove his right to stay among Mourinho's first-choice options, especially amid such fierce competition across the frontline.

At the back, Mourinho is unlikely to shuffle much, leaning on the same personnel who faced Inter.

Thibaut Courtois will guard the goal, with a back line of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella looks to have earned more stability in Mourinho's plans, settling into the line-up, while the rest of the defence continue to hold the coach's trust at this stage.

Diaz on the bench

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Morocco's Brahim Diaz should start on the bench against Rayo Vallecano alongside Yan Diomande, given the options Mourinho has to hand.

Real's starting line-up therefore looks largely settled. The one big call remains in midfield, Valverde or Camavinga, awaiting the Portuguese coach's final verdict.

Real Madrid's expected line-up against Rayo Vallecano

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler.