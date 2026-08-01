Mourinho: I saw three faces of Real Madrid, and this player is "poor"

Portuguese coach José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, spoke about his side's performance during their 2-2 friendly draw with Italian side Fiorentina.

AS newspaper published Mourinho's remarks to Real Madrid's channel, where he said: "I saw three faces of the team, a fresh team, another that was tired, and a third that was extremely tired."

He continued: "The fresh team played wonderfully, and the 2-1 scoreline at the end of the first half was far less than the performance deserved, because we produced a high-quality first half and could easily have gone ahead by three or four goals."

"After that the match became more physical, and the opponent put a lot of pressure on us, and this is where the team's second face appeared. And when you are forced to defend inside the penalty area with two young players like Joan and Mario, they played a great match, but physically they are not yet at the level that allows them to face a strong striker like Moise Kean," he added.

Mourinho noted: "As for the third face, it is the one I liked a lot, a team that was extremely tired but knew how to stay cohesive, and regained control of the run of play."

Praise also went to two of his newest recruits. "Dumfries and Endrick have only had three training sessions, and yet each of them played more than 70 minutes. It is a wonderful effort and holds great value for me, and I thanked them for what they gave us. Honestly, I liked everything," he said.

Asked about his conclusions from the match, Mourinho replied: "This is Real Madrid with the resources and players currently available to us. I told the players before the match that Real Madrid remains Real Madrid even in friendly matches."

"Today I had to field the men, if you can put it that way, who were available to me. We only trained yesterday, and we dedicated the session to some organisational aspects," he stressed.

One name drew a fond mention. "We fielded poor Carlos Espí, who still seems to be waking up from a dream, he only trained with us for one hour yesterday, and he helped us today so that he can learn what it means to play for Real Madrid," he went on.

"I am very happy with the work the players have been putting in since day one. What worries me is the absence of the rest of the players, as I would have liked to have three weeks of work with them too, but that is not possible," he said.

Reinforcements are on the way. "On Monday, Vinícius, Brahim Díaz and Bernardo Silva will arrive. Dumfries, Carlos and Endrick will also have a greater number of training sessions... and we will continue working until the rest of the players complete their arrival," he added.

He concluded: "So far I haven't felt anything special, as the real matches have not started yet."