Mourinho after signing his contract with Real Madrid: I have returned home

Real Madrid presented Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Tuesday, in an unusual ceremony held behind closed doors. The public could only follow it through a handful of images broadcast on Real Madrid's official channel.

"I have returned home," said the Portuguese, appearing alongside Florentino Perez as he signed his contract and posed for a photo with a shirt bearing his name.

This is the first presentation of a summer that has brought six players to the club, on top of the coach himself.

Every new arrival will follow the same script: ceremonies staged behind closed doors, no fans, no media, and only club officials and those close to the person being presented in attendance.

Those ceremonies continue under the same rules over the coming days. Wednesday is set for unveiling the first player, while Mourinho holds his first press conference as Real Madrid manager on Friday. He then travels to Barcelona to play his first league match against Espanyol on Saturday.

The meeting hall of Real Madrid City hosted Mourinho's unveiling, where Florentino Perez welcomed the coach. Mourinho signed a contract that ties him to the Royal club for three seasons, until 30 June 2029.

Once he had put pen to paper, Mourinho received a replica of Real Madrid's stadium, a watch, and a shirt bearing his name.

Club honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri also attended, according to a brief statement on the club's official website.



