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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Mosimane takes charge of a World Cup national team

Transfers
World Cup
P. Mosimane
South Africa
Al Ahli
Al Ahly SC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

South Africa's National Executive Committee has approved the return of Pitso Mosimane to lead the Bafana Bafana national team, following the departure of Hugo Broos.

Africa Soccer reported that the committee settled the decision during an extraordinary meeting at the football association's headquarters.

Mosimane won strong backing to return and succeed Broos, who announced his exit from the head coach role last month after leading Bafana Bafana to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said a few final matters still needed sorting before the appointment becomes official.

"The National Executive Committee has approved the appointment of Mosimane, but we still have to finalise some outstanding details," he added. "We will officially announce the matter during the coming week."

Approval followed Bafana Bafana's return from the 2026 World Cup, where the side reached the second round for the first time in the country's history.

Mosimane brings a wealth of coaching experience. His most notable spells came with Egypt's Al Ahly and Sundowns, alongside stints at Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli and the UAE's Al Wahda.

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