Morocco final and Egypt clash: Mendy reveals a surprise after retirement decision

Senegal's Edouard Mendy has called time on his international career. The Al-Ahli Saudi goalkeeper walks away after eight years with the "Lions of Teranga", a spell in which he won the Africa Cup of Nations twice and appeared at two World Cups.

Now 34 and the owner of 59 caps, Mendy told L'Équipe that the seeds of retirement were sown after Senegal's AFCON triumph in Morocco. He kept turning the idea over even after the World Cup, convinced he had reached the moment to make way for the next generation.

Mendy said: "It was the right time to stop, after representing my country in every possible tournament. I took part in two World Cups, or rather two and a half Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, because unfortunately I got injured in the first one. I was lucky enough to win two titles after taking part in three tournaments."

He added: "I felt I had done my duty, that I had contributed to passing on my experience, that I was very close to the new generation, and that I prepared them in the best possible way for future competitions."

His decision landed just as Patrick Vieira took charge of the Senegal side. The new coach reached out to Mendy, spelling out his project and the role he had in mind. The goalkeeper was touched, but he held firm.

He explained: "Patrick called me and explained his project, his vision and my role in it. I was very moved by the role he wanted to give me. This is Patrick Vieira, a truly great player. I explained my vision and my decision to him, but he nevertheless tried to convince me."

Mendy asked Vieira for time to think it over before settling on his answer. He had no wish to begin a new chapter with the national team while suspecting he would not see it through.

He said: "I did not want to begin a new phase with this group while knowing there was a strong likelihood that I would not complete it. I preferred for the new group to settle quickly, to find its way, and for there to be no disruptions relating to my continuation with the national team or my retirement."

What legacy does he want to leave? For Mendy, one thing matters above all: to be remembered as a player who put his country first.

He said: "What I want them to remember is a patriot who put his country's interest above all else. For eight years, I gave the national team the utmost priority. Despite injuries, and despite difficult circumstances, I always sought to answer the nation's call to the fullest."

He added: "Achieving these results and making the Senegalese people happy is my greatest victory", insisting that the events of the last Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco had no bearing on his decision to retire, and that such matters sit apart from his personal choice.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 after extra time on 18 January in a final drenched in controversy. The Senegal players walked off the pitch and headed for the dressing rooms after Morocco were awarded a penalty.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that Senegal should be considered to have lost the match 3-0. The Senegalese federation then lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which set 8 October to hear the case.

Asked to pick the standout match of his international career, Mendy went for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt. Senegal settled it on penalties by 4-2 after normal and extra time finished goalless.

He said: "It is quite simply my first Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon against Egypt. This was my first continental final because in 2019 I broke my finger. I felt all that pressure, all the expectations of the country. Winning that first star was an incredible feeling, a feeling like no other."

Retirement from the international scene has not dimmed a remarkable personal year. Mendy has made the shortlist for the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the season, a nod he regards with particular pride.

He said: "It is a great source of pride. Indeed, it is a greater source of pride than my nomination during my time at Chelsea, because it represents a real crowning of a wonderful year, at both club and international level."

By his own reckoning, this has been the most rewarding campaign of his professional life. Titles have arrived alongside the added weight of the captain's armband at his club, on top of his leadership duties with Senegal.

He concluded by saying: "It has been a very satisfying year for me, the best since I turned professional. Being nominated at the age of 34 while playing in Saudi Arabia, where many describe the league as a secondary league, shows the level I have reached this year."