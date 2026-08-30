Moroccan anger brings Ceballos closer to Real Betis

Dani Ceballos has edged closer to a move to Real Betis, with the former Real Madrid man's switch now hinging on Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat completing his own transfer to Ajax.

AS newspaper report that everything points to Real Betis confirming the Ceballos deal, after he won the race with Amrabat to join the Andalusian club.

The two players could hardly be more different in style and position, yet Betis faced a choice between them. Amrabat, after all, was a personal request from coach Manuel Pellegrini.

On Saturday, the Moroccan did exactly what Betis had asked of him to get talks moving: he tore up his contract with Fenerbahce. That made him a free agent, available without a transfer fee.

Pellegrini had confirmed a week earlier that he wanted a defensive midfielder to round off his squad, calling Amrabat the ideal fit given his familiarity with the coach's methods and way of working.

It all fell apart amid Amrabat's frustration with Betis. He felt the club showed little appetite for clearing space under the wage ceiling to bring him in, and that pushed the Moroccan towards Ajax instead.

Betis had made a striker their first priority, landing Troy Parrott before turning to Ceballos, who then saw off Amrabat too.

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