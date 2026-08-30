Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Moroccan anger brings Ceballos closer to Real Betis

Transfers
LaLiga
D. Ceballos
S. Amrabat
Real Betis
Ajax
Spain
Morocco

Dani Ceballos has edged closer to a move to Real Betis, with the former Real Madrid man's switch now hinging on Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat completing his own transfer to Ajax.

AS newspaper report that everything points to Real Betis confirming the Ceballos deal, after he won the race with Amrabat to join the Andalusian club.

The two players could hardly be more different in style and position, yet Betis faced a choice between them. Amrabat, after all, was a personal request from coach Manuel Pellegrini.

On Saturday, the Moroccan did exactly what Betis had asked of him to get talks moving: he tore up his contract with Fenerbahce. That made him a free agent, available without a transfer fee.

Pellegrini had confirmed a week earlier that he wanted a defensive midfielder to round off his squad, calling Amrabat the ideal fit given his familiarity with the coach's methods and way of working.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

It all fell apart amid Amrabat's frustration with Betis. He felt the club showed little appetite for clearing space under the wage ceiling to bring him in, and that pushed the Moroccan towards Ajax instead.

Betis had made a striker their first priority, landing Troy Parrott before turning to Ceballos, who then saw off Amrabat too.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google