The morning papers look back on Ajax's 4-1 win over FK Vojvodina in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. One Ajax player is taking all the praise after his outstanding display.

"The 2-1 from the impressive Oscar Glouk after a combination with Godts was a picture. That goal gave Michel reason to replace Dolberg, Klaassen and Owen Wijndal with Leonardo, Mokio and Henrique in the 57th minute," De Telegraaf says in its analysis of Ajax's second half at home. "A minute later, the revived Gloukh grabbed his second goal of the evening (3-1)."

Het Parool labels Gloukh the 'standout player' after his second-half hat-trick in Amsterdam. "After the break, Ajax pulled further clear of Vojvodina, mainly thanks to Gloukh. From a pass by Godts, he fired the 2-1 into the top-right corner. Not long after, he scored again, this time with the outside of his right foot. With a powerful shot high into the goal, Gloukh made it 4-1."

Algemeen Dagblad is just as full of praise for Gloukh, who operated from midfield. "The 1.70-metre dribbler from Rehovot in Israel. He almost single-handedly fires Ajax to victory over FK Vojvodina in coach Míchel's first official home match."

For the AD, Gloukh produced a real masterstroke after the break. "He scores a hat-trick. Not simple tap-ins, but fine goals one and all, earning him an ovation substitution a quarter of an hour from time."

"Last season was very difficult mentally," Gloukh told Voetbal International afterwards. "Mainly because there were three coaches in total. But now I am much stronger mentally. We have confidence in this coach, hopefully it will be a good season."