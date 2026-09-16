Moratti: Messi turned down half a billion in order to retire at Barcelona!

Massimo Moratti has revealed an extraordinary bid to sign Lionel Messi back in 2012. The former Inter president tabled an offer worth 500 million euros to prise the Argentine away from Barcelona.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Moratti recalled the details of his attempt to sign Messi and admitted the huge offer never even reached the negotiation stage. The Argentine refused to learn what was on the table in the first place.

Moratti said: "I did something crazy in 2012, I made Messi an offer worth 500 million euros. In that year, this figure was crazy, and I sent Inter's vice-president to Barcelona to negotiate, but Messi did not even open the letter, and did not know the value of the offer. He rejected it without knowing the details."

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Messi proved decisive about his own future, telling Moratti personally when the pair finally spoke: "I appreciate your interest in me, but I want to retire at Barcelona."

Moratti knew all along that Messi wanted to stay put. He tried to tempt him with money regardless, but the Argentine wouldn't budge from the idea of staying at Barcelona.

Messi only left the Catalans reluctantly in 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after the club failed to renew his contract amid its financial crisis. He later moved on to American side Inter Miami, never fulfilling his dream of retiring in a Barcelona shirt.

The Argentine spent the bulk of his career at Barcelona and became the greatest player in the club's history, driving them to countless titles. Among them was the 2015 Champions League, won as part of a famous attacking trio alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar.

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