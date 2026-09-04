Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1059965637.jpgOrange Pictures
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Mitchell Dijks surprises with remark about professional life in Vietnam

M. Dijks

Mitchell Dijks is strikingly candid on ESPN's Transfer Deadline Show. The wing-back admits he put on a significant amount of weight during his spell at Nam Dinh FC in Vietnam.

"I was testing my fitness. But that didn't quite go well. I weighed 104 kilos. When I'm fit, I normally weigh 92 kilos. There were quite a few kilos on me," reveals Dijks, who is currently without a club.

Presenter Milan van Dongen can hardly believe it and thinks Dijks is winding him up. "No, it's serious. I really was quite chubby," says the former left-back of, among others, Ajax, Vitesse and Fortuna Sittard.

Hans Kraay junior is just as surprised and asks what Dijks was actually doing in Vietnam. "The intensity there is all a bit lower. But you just eat good pasta there. And then during matches you only run seven kilometres."

His remarks sparked astonishment on social media. "Hilarious, man, a player throwing away his own career," someone laments on X. De Telegraaf reporter Jeroen Kapteijns also has his reservations. "It's honest and sincere, but whether this is the wisest interview when you're looking for a club now?"

Now 33, Dijks is hoping for a new Asian adventure. The defender does not necessarily have to return to the Netherlands.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google