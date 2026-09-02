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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Misfortunes keep coming: disciplinary file opened against Real Madrid star

LaLiga
Real Madrid
R. Asencio
Spain

Real Madrid shocks its player with a stunning decision

The misfortunes keep piling up for Real Madrid star Raul Asencio, who was recently ordered to pay a fine and had his driving licence suspended for eight months after being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cope radio report that Real Madrid have decided to open disciplinary proceedings against Asencio, with a hefty fine expected to follow.

The exact penalty remains unclear. According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, though, the Merengues have launched proceedings against him in line with the institution's internal regulations.

Real Madrid acted because the affair damages the club's image, with Asencio's conduct amounting to negligent behaviour.

The club already knew what had happened, having been informed of the incident by the player himself.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Whatever the club decide on the seriousness of the events, a financial punishment or another sanction laid down by the internal regulations will follow.

Real Madrid had previously fined Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde 500,000 euros each following the altercation between the pair last season.

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