Million-pound signing will not play again for PSV this entire season

Adamo Nagalo will not play for PSV again this season, De Telegraaf reported on Friday evening. According to Jeroen Kapteijns, the defender is dealing with a "medical problem".

A move to FK Corum had looked likely this summer, but the centre-back failed his medical in Turkey. De Telegraaf adds that there is still a chance he could yet leave PSV.

Because of privacy rules, PSV do not want to say exactly what is wrong with Nagalo. What is clear is that he will not play again for the Eindhoven club.

Two years ago, PSV paid FC Nordsjaelland seven million euros for the Burkina Faso player. He had already spent a long spell out with a shoulder injury.

All told, he made only twelve appearances in a PSV shirt. Last season, PSV loaned him to Turkish side Konyaspor for half a year.



