Milan are eyeing one of Morocco's stars as the Rossoneri hunt for a new attacking midfielder, with Rafael Leao closing in on a summer exit.

The Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera" revealed that Milan have earmarked Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz to fill the playmaker role after missing out on Greek talent Konstantinos Karetsas, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Genk for 33 million euros. Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri and Roma's Matias Soule also remain on the club's list.

A return for Diaz would reunite the Moroccan international with the club where he impressed between 2020 and 2023. On loan, he played 124 matches, scored 18 goals and set up 15 more. He also helped Milan lift the Serie A title in 2022.

Diaz's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027. Juventus had shown interest before switching their focus to Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Alaibegovic.

The bigger problem at Milan concerns the man the Rossoneri may have to let go. Leao's future dominates every conversation at the club after the Portuguese forward made clear he feels his seven-year spell has run its course.

His first choice was a switch to the Premier League or La Liga. No offers came from either, and now the winger has begun to entertain a move to Turkey.

Galatasaray are gearing up to make their move. They have secured a Champions League place, unlike their rivals Fenerbahce.

Leao likes the idea. He is demanding a huge salary north of 10 million to get the deal done, though Milan want a permanent sale and reject any loan offers.