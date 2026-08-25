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Milan Inter Leao BisseckGetty Images

Translated by

Milan, Leao trains separately again

AC Milan

AC Milan trained at Milanello this morning and began preparing for Friday evening's league match against Venezia at San Siro. No issues for Mario Gila , who trained with the group as normal after coming off on Sunday with cramp. As for Rafael Leao, the Portuguese forward whose future remains a major puzzle, he trained separately once again.


Before their first home match in front of their own fans against Venezia, AC Milan will train again tomorrow and on Thursday morning at the Milanello Sports Centre. On the eve of the match, as usual, there will also be Ruben Amorim's press conference, where he will answer journalists' questions as he previews the game against the Venetian side.

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