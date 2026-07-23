Milan, Ibrahimovic provokes the Scottish fans: "What is Celtic?"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic never changes. The former Sweden striker joked with Scottish fans ahead of Saturday afternoon's 16:00 friendly between AC Milan and Celtic at Celtic Park. During an event with fans in New York, the former Rossoneri striker, now Senior Advisor to RedBirdm, made a joke about the Scottish side, saying: "What is Celtic?" as reported by Milannews.it.

The quip drew laughs from the crowd, but it may not have gone down too well in Glasgow. In the past, though, Ibrahimovic had praised Celtic Park, describing it as one of the European stadiums with the most fascinating atmosphere.