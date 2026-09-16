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Translated by

Milan, decision made: Cisse will play for Baldini’s Under-21s

AC Milan

Milan, Mancini rates Cisse highly but will not call him up for the four Nations League fixtures

Alphadjo Cisse is the most exciting new Rossoneri story in this opening phase of the season. Two big, decisive goals against Torino and Juventus, then a run of top-level displays from a talent taking flight. Bonucci has watched him closely on behalf of head coach Mancini and was hugely impressed by the former Catanzaro and Verona player: his future with the Azzurri is assured.


Our editorial team understands Mancini will leave Cisse with Baldini's Italy Under-21 side for the two decisive fixtures that could seal a place at the Olympics: on 1 October they travel to Armenia, while on 5 October they are at home against the formidable league leaders.

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