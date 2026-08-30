Ajax will still bring in a new left winger before the summer transfer window shuts. Head coach Míchel Sánchez made that clear on Sunday before the away game against Telstar, insisting the Amsterdam club will definitely do business in that position.

In an interview with ESPN, Míchel confirmed Ajax are not done in the market yet. Their priority is to sign a left winger who can offer more penetration through pace and individual quality.

The need for one arose after Mika Godts' move to Paris Saint-Germain. Ajax have since used Abdellah Ouazane and Oscar Gloukh, among others, on the left flank, but they are specifically targeting a different type of attacker.

"It is 100 per cent certain that a winger will come in who gives us depth and is strong in one-on-one duels. A vertical player like Mika is too," Míchel told ESPN reporter Milan van Dongen.

Who that player will be, Míchel could not yet say. "Whether I already know more? No, but the left-wing position is a priority for Jordi. And for me too."

Over recent weeks, Míchel has discussed the arrival of a new wide attacker several times with technical director Jordi Cruyff. "We have spoken about it often," said the coach, who clearly feels his current squad is still missing something out wide.

"At the moment we do not have a pure winger. We really need that type of player," Míchel continued.

Meanwhile, Ajax have been linked with several left wingers in recent days. One name mentioned is Brian Rodríguez of América, and according to De Telegraaf, the Amsterdam club have already made a bid of around €12 million for him.