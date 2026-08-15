Mexx Meerdink accidentally announces an absolute top transfer

Mexx Meerdink may have accidentally let slip on Saturday evening, after AZ's convincing 1-4 win over FC Utrecht, that Troy Parrott is on his way to a major transfer. Speaking to ESPN, the striker said his team-mate is leaving AZ before backtracking a few seconds later.

Parrott was left out of AZ's matchday squad on Saturday for the clash at Stadion Galgenwaard. Before the match, coach Leeroy Echteld would only say that the Irish forward had a minor injury.

After the final whistle, Meerdink made a telling comment about Parrott's future. "It is a shame that he is going to leave us, but for me it is a great chance to show myself. He deserves a good move. And then it is my time."

When Meerdink is asked about Parrott's new club, he appears to realise he may have said too much. "I haven't got the faintest idea yet. I do hope he can make a good move and then it is my time." After being told that he himself had spoken about a departure shortly before, he responds: "No, no, I didn't say that."

Echteld would not confirm afterwards that a transfer for Parrott is already close. "In any case, he is not fit for today, but it is clear that he has pushed for a transfer," said the coach, who remained cautious about the state of negotiations: "I really don't know. I'm just telling you what I know."

Parrott had already been heavily linked with a move away from AZ this summer. Reports previously claimed West Ham United made a bid of around €17.5 million for the striker, while FC Porto have also been mentioned as an interested club.

Meerdink took his chance on Saturday and made his mark against FC Utrecht. Shortly after half-time, he made it 0-3 from a Mateo Chávez cross. "We work on this every day in training, so it is nice when you are rewarded for it. You can see the joy as well."

That goal was also Meerdink's first league goal of the season. "It is always nice to get your first in the league. In the last match against ADO Den Haag I wasn't at my best and that was eating away at me a bit. Then you start searching," said the forward. "Fortunately, I scored it."