Messi's decision rocks Flick: Barcelona coach breaks his silence with moving words

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted his sadness at Lionel Messi's decision to end his international career, insisting the former Argentina captain will always be the best player in the world in his eyes. Messi has closed the book on a glittering career packed with silverware.

"He is the best player in the world," Flick said. "He is an amazing player. I really enjoyed his performance at the World Cup. He was wonderful and amazing."

The German went on: "On one hand, I feel sad, but that is life. He has achieved a wonderful career, he is the best, and he proved it at the World Cup."

Messi walks away after roughly 20 years on the international stage. He played 207 matches for Argentina and scored 125 goals, winning the 2022 World Cup and the Copa América twice before bowing out following the 2026 World Cup final.

Glory did not come easily. Messi suffered for years, losing the 2014 World Cup final and a string of Copa América finals, before finally leading his country to the continental title in 2021. The triumph in Qatar in 2022 followed, the most important chapter of his international career.