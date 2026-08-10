Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is closing in on a move to the Turkish league. Trabzonspor have opened initial talks to sign the Boca Juniors man, and a deal could reunite him with Egypt's Mohamed Salah if the transfer goes through.

Turkish website "Haber61"report that Trabzonspor made the first official move to sound out the terms of a Paredes deal at the request of manager Fatih Tekke. The player, they add, has warmed to the idea of a switch to Turkey compared with previous windows.

According to the source, Paredes wants between 6 and 7 million euros a year. Boca Juniors are demanding around 10 million euros to sanction the exit of a player whose contract with the Argentine club runs until December 2028.

At 32, Paredes has a particular history with Egyptian football. He played a decisive role in knocking Egypt out of the 2026 World Cup when the two sides met in the round of 16.

With the sides level at 2-2 in the closing moments, Omar Marmoush broke away on a rapid counter and tried to slip the ball to Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, who was about to run clean through on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Paredes read it at the last second and cut out the pass.

That intervention proved the turning point. Argentina broke straight back upfield and Enzo Fernandez fired home the winner, sending them into the quarter-finals and on their way to the final.

Because of that moment, Paredes's name became tied in Egypt to the label of "conqueror of Marmoush", the man who denied the Egyptian forward a dangerous chance that could have changed the match entirely.

Salah could facilitate the deal

Trabzonspor's move for Paredes comes amid sweeping change at the club. They have already landed a genuine world name in Mohamed Salah, and they are chasing Darwin Nunez too.

"Haber61" note that the leap forward in Trabzonspor's project has made Paredes far more open to playing in Turkey, having been reluctant about the option in previous windows.

The Turkish club hope to use the presence of names like Salah and Nunez to convince Paredes to sign, particularly given his vast experience at the top level. He has played in a Champions League final and remains an important figure for Argentina.

Paredes's numbers

Paredes is in a settled spell with Boca Juniors. He has featured in 18 league matches this season, scoring two goals and laying on 3 assists.

He also turned out seven times for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, helping the holders reach the final.

Should Trabzonspor get the deal over the line, Paredes will link up with Salah once again at club level. It would add another world name to a Trabzonspor project built to compete hard next season.