Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero has praised Real Madrid's exceptional business in the current summer transfer market. He believes signing young Ivorian winger Yan Diomandé is a quality addition that could pave the way for Vinícius Júnior's departure. For Roncero, though, landing Rodri from Manchester City would be the true "crowning glory" of the Spanish club's efforts.

Real have already reinforced their ranks with the arrivals of José Mourinho, Konaté, Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Cucurella. Speaking on the famous radio programme "El Larguero", Roncero confirmed the club continue to make radical changes ahead of next season. The 19-year-old Diomandé, he noted, possesses enormous potential that was on full display at the last World Cup.

Diomandé as Olise alternative and Vinícius successor

Roncero said: "During the World Cup, Diomandé struck me as an interesting player, one with enormous potential who could be Vinícius's successor. This shows that Real Madrid has given up on Michael Olise, and that Diomandé is their alternative plan."

His tone then turned anxious. "I am one of Vinícius's biggest admirers and I hope he stays even if Diomandé comes, but I am not naive. I think the Ivorian's arrival could mean the Brazilian's departure," he added, in reference to Vinícius potentially moving to Arsenal, who have shown great interest.

Deal secrecy is Real's weapon

Total secrecy defines how Real Madrid conduct their business, and Roncero loves it. "I like that Real Madrid completes deals that are not leaked to the press. For example, no one knew about the Cucurella deal, and I think that had it been leaked, Chelsea would have demanded a larger sum, and in the end, the club would have been the loser."

Rodri: the dream deal that is unlikely

Even after all that praise, Roncero insisted Real still lack the "final touch" that would make this window their best in years: signing Rodri from Manchester City. "I think it would be an exceptional deal that reflects their acceptance of last year's failure, when none of the four players signed last summer took part in the World Cup, which means they made a mistake."

Enthusiasm crept into his voice. "Rodri is a deal that has met with enormous public approval by every measure: he was the best player at the World Cup, he will be the next Ballon d'Or winner, he is a Spaniard from Madrid eager to join Real Madrid, and he has only one year left on his contract. If Rodri joins, the club can win everything. I bet that if he were unveiled at the Bernabéu, the stadium would be packed with fans."

3 candidates for departure

On the exits, Roncero predicted at least three players would leave. "Mastantuono has no place here and should be loaned out. If a Premier League club offered 60 or 70 million, I would sell Camavinga. I think Mastantuono and Camavinga, in addition to Gonzalo or Endrick, will leave."

He signed off on an emotional note. "I have a special feeling towards Gonzalo and I want him to stay at Real Madrid, but I understand his need to play regularly."