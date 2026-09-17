Memphis suffers dramatic moment in extremis in the Copa Libertadores

Memphis Depay became Corinthians' villain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The forward missed a penalty deep into stoppage time against Estudiantes, sending the Brazilian club out of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.

Corinthians drew 1-1 in the first meeting with Estudiantes. Memphis came under fire in that game after making a middle-finger gesture towards home fans following Corinthians' 0-1.

Then, in the return leg, Alexis Castro put Estudiantes 0-1 up shortly before the end. In the 101st minute, the referee awarded a handball and Memphis stepped up to take the penalty. He smashed it high over the bar.

That left Corinthians with no time to find an equaliser, so they are out of the Copa Libertadores. Estudiantes celebrated at full-time after sealing their place in the semi-finals.

Things are going badly for Corinthians. They have not won any of their last six matches. The club's last victory came on 9 August.

Next up, Corinthians get another chance on Sunday. They host upper-mid-table side Fluminense in the Brazilian league.