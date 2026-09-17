Memphis suffers a dramatic last-gasp moment in the Copa Libertadores

Memphis Depay was Corinthians' villain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The forward missed a penalty deep into stoppage time against Estudiantes, sending the Brazilian club out in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.

Corinthians drew 1-1 in the first meeting with Estudiantes. Memphis came under fire in that match after Corinthians went 0-1 up and he raised his middle finger to the home fans.

Then, in the return leg, Alexis Castro put Estudiantes 0-1 up shortly before the end. In the 101st minute, the referee spotted a handball and Memphis stepped up to take the penalty. He blasted it high over the bar.

That left no time for an equaliser, so Corinthians are out of the Copa Libertadores. Estudiantes' players celebrated at full-time after sealing their place in the semi-finals.

Things are going badly for Corinthians. They have now gone six matches without a win. The club's last victory came on 9 August.

Next up, mid-table Corinthians get another chance on Sunday. They host upper mid-table side Fluminense in the Brazilian league.