According to Bild, Mohamed Ali Zoma has attracted interest from a host of clubs. RC Lens and Paris FC are among the French top-flight sides mentioned. Other clubs are also said to have made moves for the 22-year-old.

Nuremberg, however, are demanding a sizeable fee for Zoma. "I don't want to start thinking about it at all, I want to keep the player. The others certainly know as well that he is not a cheap player," sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou said after last weekend's 3-0 win against Dynamo Dresden, in which the high-flyer scored all three of Nuremberg's goals. Supervisory board chairman Peter Meier had previously put at least €20 million into play as a transfer fee.

That leaves the Middle Franconians in a strong position, with no need to rely on a major sale. It also gives coach Miroslav Klose hope that Zoma will stay. "You know how quickly things can move in football, but I am not concerning myself with that at all. I know that he feels very comfortable here. I don't have the feeling that he wants to go anywhere," he explained.

1. FC Nuremberg: which talents have FCN sold for big money in recent years?

Recent years have brought FCN big fees for Stefanos Tzimas (€26.5 million), Can Uzun (€13 million), Casper Jander (€12 million) and Nathaniel Brown (€11.75 million), among others. Brown then brought in more money over the summer thanks to a sell-on clause, with his move to Bayern Munich worth around €50 million.

Last year, Nuremberg signed Zoma from Italian third-division club UC AlbinoLeffe. It is understood the fee was €1.5 million, which means the club would bank a huge profit if he were sold.

Born in Merate, a municipality in the province of Lecco in the Italian region of Lombardy, Zoma also has roots in Ivory Coast. On Saturday, he was also in the starting line-up for the prestigious Franconian derby against Greuther Fürth.

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