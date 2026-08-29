Mbappé threatens Ronaldo's historic record with Real Madrid: will he win the race?

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe faces a decisive deadline. He has until 2 November at the latest to break the historic record held by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in a Real Madrid shirt on 2 November 2011 at Lyon's stadium, in his third season with the Whites under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese star reached that figure in 105 matches, a record for speed he still shares today with Erling Haaland. Mbappe now has the chance to break it on time rather than by number of matches, with just over two months left to reach the summit.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Mbappe raced through the goalscoring stages at extraordinary speed after his arrival in the capital, scoring 44 goals in a Real Madrid shirt in his first season, including 31 in the league. Those figures earned him the Golden Boot.

Individual brilliance did not translate into collective success. Real Madrid ended a disappointing season by exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, then lost in the league and the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.

Those figures gain even greater significance next to the 33 goals Ronaldo scored in his first season with the Whites under similar circumstances.

Mbappe's second chapter began falteringly. Xabi Alonso arrived in the dugout, but the French forward started under the new coach while suffering from acute gastroenteritis. It kept him out for several weeks, caused him to lose weight and delayed his readiness at the Club World Cup.

Back in serious competition, Mbappe delivered a storming response. He scored in eight consecutive rounds and equalled Ronaldo's record for the most goals in a single calendar year with a tally of 59.

Spring brought a decline in results. The team went through a dip in form that coincided with the knee problems Mbappe had suffered since January, leaving Arbeloa's side facing a fresh setback.

Even so, the French forward kept delivering an exceptional season in front of goal, finishing with 42 goals across the four competitions. That came without a single collective title, and without retaining the Golden Boot, though he did win the Pichichi award as the league's top scorer for the second season running.

A hat-trick against Real Sociedad in the second round of the league took Mbappe to 89 goals for Real Madrid in 105 matches.

The comparison becomes inevitable. Ronaldo reached his 100th goal in exactly the same number of matches: 105.

So the French forward arrives at this milestone level on matches played, but he trails by 11 goals behind the record he is chasing.

The fixture list hands Mbappe a suitable time margin, if not a huge one. He will play nine league matches and three Champions League group-stage rounds before 2 November, 12 chances to break the hundred-goal barrier in a record time no player in Real Madrid's history has ever managed.

Scoring 11 goals in 12 matches is a major and highly demanding challenge. For a forward with Mbappe's record, it is far from impossible.

Look back and the scale of the task becomes even clearer. Mbappe broke the 50-goal barrier only a year ago, on 16 September 2025, when he scored twice against Marseille in the Champions League.

His closeness to a 100th goal within just 12 months reflects the ferocity of his scoring. The anticipated finish line remains 2 November, with the football world waiting to see whether the French forward crosses it and writes a new record in his name.



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