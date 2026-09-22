Mbappé: I never imagined achieving this feat. It's madness!

Kylian Mbappé has written his name in golden letters in the history of the World Cup, after becoming the tournament's all-time top scorer, in an achievement the French star himself described as beyond all his expectations.

The France striker, aged 27, boasts an exceptional record in the tournament. He has scored 22 goals in 22 World Cup matches, cementing his status among the most prominent stars in the competition's history.

Records have followed Mbappé since his first appearance at the 2018 World Cup, when he caught the eye by scoring in the final against Croatia at the age of nineteen, repeating the achievement of Brazilian legend Pelé, who scored in a World Cup final at the same age.

Since then, the France captain has broken record after record and surpassed historic names on the list of World Cup scorers. He then reached the summit, overtaking Argentina's Lionel Messi to become the tournament's all-time top scorer.

Speaking to "The Athletic", Mbappé reflected on the scale of the achievement. He had always dreamed of breaking records, he confirmed, but never imagined reaching such a milestone at this age.

Mbappé said: "I always wanted to break records and make people remember my name, but honestly, I did not expect to become the all-time top scorer at the World Cup at the age of 27."

He added: "The World Cup is the tournament of the greatest stars and the greatest players in the history of football. I dreamed of taking part in this tournament, I did not even dream of winning it, only of taking part in it."

The Real Madrid star concluded by saying: "So, it is absolutely crazy that I am the one who holds this record. Especially when you know that the player before me was Lionel Messi... yes, it is historic."

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