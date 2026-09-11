France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid striker, has commented on comparing himself with Lionel Messi, the Barcelona and Argentina legend.

Speaking to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Mbappe was asked whether he could see himself still playing at 39 like Messi. His answer: "I see myself playing until I reach 100 years old if necessary! (laughs)."

He added: "Will I be at the same level? That is a matter of intelligence: knowing when you can no longer continue. Messi did not have to ask himself this question because he is still capable. Then, Lionel Messi is Lionel Messi. And I consider myself a different player. But he is one of those different players."

Turning to what he expects from Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, he said: "Simply to make me play. (laughs). After that, I believe I am able to adapt to the rest of the matters. I have no particular expectations. For him to be himself is quite enough."

Could he imagine ending his career without winning the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or? Mbappe replied: "Yes. Winning is achieved on the pitch. Well, the Ballon d'Or also depends on the voting. But before looking at what will happen in ten years, one must look at what is happening now. This year I have a great chance to win the Ballon d'Or."



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