Al-Hilal have pulled off one of the standout deals of the window. They have reached an agreement to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, a move that lays bare the Saudi club's lofty ambitions and their desire to build an attack packed with top-tier names.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal was done, writing on his account on the "X" platform: "Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal, a verbal agreement has been reached for more than 65 million euros, including add-ons." His words ended the speculation that had swirled around the Brazilian's future in recent days.

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According to Romano, Martinelli will sign a long-term contract with Al-Hilal. The player has already been granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia within 24 hours to complete the final procedures, before the club officially announce his arrival at "the Boss".

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The Martinelli deal forms part of a sweeping attacking overhaul during the current window. Al-Hilal have also sealed the signing of England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, completing the makeover of a front line under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Romano confirmed that both the Watkins and Martinelli deals sit within a plan Al-Hilal had drawn up in advance. With Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville already on the books, Inzaghi now has varied attacking options that blend speed, penetration and power inside the penalty area.

Martinelli's move is another strong message from Al-Hilal in the market. They have landed a Brazilian star for more than 65 million euros, and the player is now just a few steps from touching down in Saudi Arabia. A new chapter awaits him in "the Boss" shirt, handing Inzaghi one of the most eye-catching attacking weapons of the new season.