Manchester City began their Champions League campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Porto at the Dragao Stadium.

Haaland grabbed a decisive second-half brace, but it was the rising star Abdellah Ouahbi who caught the eye. The Morocco midfielder impressed on his first start.

Just 18, he ran the show. He completed 54 of his 55 passes and won the ball back seven times before Mateo Kovacic replaced him in the 76th minute.

Enzo Maresca praised the collective determination his side showed on a tough European away trip, and pointed to the quality and depth in his squad.

Reflecting on the display, the Italian told Amazon Prime: "I think we could have scored more goals, especially in the first half, but overall I think we deserved to win the game."

He added: "We created enough chances to win the game. We didn't concede many goals. It's normal to concede a few chances here, so I'm happy with the performance overall. I think I'm lucky that all the players in the team are good, and that makes it easier for the coach because he can give them all minutes, and I think the players who played tonight were excellent."

Maresca then turned to Ouahbi's composure on the big stage. He singled out the teenager for special praise, calling his display stunning and admitting he hadn't expected the youngster to handle the occasion like a seasoned pro.

"The good thing is that you expect from Haaland, Ruben Dias and Mateo Kovacic how to manage this game, but Abdellah Ouahbi was never flustered," he said. "He was very good, and I think the performance was stunning."