Enzo Maresca was a happy man after watching his Manchester City side beat Sunderland on Sunday evening in the fifth round of the Premier League, even if the manager would have preferred a 1-0 win.

City ran out 5-3 winners in a chaotic, thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium, with the Black Cats harrying the hosts from start to finish.

Maresca had warned in his pre-match press conference that Sunderland would be City's toughest test yet. He opened his post-match interview with "Sky Sports" with a grin: "I was right".

"Sunderland are a very good side, strong and dangerous, but once again, we found a way to win the game, which is important at this moment", he added.

"We also conceded some goals far too easily, but we only started eight weeks ago, and we have played all sorts of different matches, so we have learned a lot", he continued.

"We have played seven official matches, and they were all different, and that is a good thing because we learn from every match. It is a matter of learning, you have to learn to become better, and today will be no different, but we found a way to win the game", he said.

The goal glut was not lost on him. "There were far too many goals. I prefer a 1-0 result, it is much better!", he laughed.

"I am happy with today's performance because we found a way to win, but hopefully we will not concede three goals next time", he concluded.

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