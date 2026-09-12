On Diomande's night, it was Arda Guler who stole the show once more. His cameo lasted no more than 15 minutes, but the Turk produced a display that silenced the boos at the Santiago Bernabeu and sent a clear message: if one player deserves to be untouchable at Real Madrid, it is Arda Guler, according to Spanish newspaper"Marca".

The newspaper continued: "But let's talk about Diomande. We still do not know whether he is a genuine star or not, and that is a problem when the deal is worth 140 million euros. Although the price is not his fault, it is clear that this figure will haunt him for a long time."

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"Marca" went on: "Against Rayo Vallecano (Real won 4-1), Jose Mourinho gave his player Diomande his first chance to start, but he passed by without leaving much of a mark. And returning to the value of the deal, the most expensive player in Real Madrid's history will be asked for more than two good bursts down the right flank. Perhaps the problem lies in his position, as Diomande is used to playing on the left."

It added: "So far, the Bernabeu crowd is giving him confidence and treating him kindly, and the player at least shows a strong desire to work. But integrating him into the line-up will not be easy, because with the untouchable 'BMV' trio (Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius) in place, he will have to compete with Arda Guler, Real Madrid's best player."

Bernardo plays a lot

Without any fuss, Bernardo Silva took control of the match, or rather of its first half. That bout of slackness which struck Real Madrid after the break can be forgiven. Until then, everything ran exactly as the Portuguese wanted.

The Madrid newspaper continued: "Bernardo is football itself. He carries it inside him, in his feet and his head. He formed a duo in midfield with Valverde, and ended up dominating the entire centre of the pitch, leaving Fede the space to do what he does best: to break free and advance towards the opponent's penalty area. Had Mourinho combined Bernardo and Guler, it would have been ideal, but to the misfortune of the Bernabeu fans, they did not come together on the pitch."

Arda changes everything

The Turk came on 15 minutes before the end and dragged the Bernabeu crowd out of their lethargy, just as he pulled his team from its second-half slumber.

Suddenly Real Madrid's players had a partner in every corner of the pitch. Guler was always there to offer support and take the ball, before firing off his left foot and creating danger.

Brief it may have been, but the cameo left a better taste at the Bernabeu after a second half best forgotten, according to"Marca".

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