Manchester United have settled their stance on the offers arriving from Europe's biggest clubs for one of their stars, with the transfer window's closing date fast approaching.

High-level sources at Old Trafford have confirmed to "BBC" that the club will not accept any offer for captain Bruno Fernandes before next month's deadline. The stance goes further than simple rejection. United now consider the player "not for sale at any price".

Last week, the BBC learned that Galatasaray, along with Juventus and Milan, were weighing up whether to test United's resolve over their captain.

Reports suggest the Turkish club planned to submit a final offer of up to 50 million euros (42.7 million pounds sterling). Sources at the English club, though, believe Galatasaray would be wasting their time, such is United's determination to keep Fernandes.

This time the club's position differs from last summer, when they handed the player the freedom to decide for himself on the enormous offer tabled by Al-Hilal.

Fernandes later admitted he felt "hurt" by that stance. No official offers have yet arrived for the 31-year-old, but United insist he is not for sale at any price.

One season remains on the Portugal captain's contract, with a clause allowing a further year's extension. Reports indicate the player would prefer to stay.

The 57 million pounds sterling release clause in Fernandes' contract has now expired, and club and player have yet to agree fresh terms.

United hold a strong hand in any potential negotiations. Yet the fans' reaction towards Fernandes during the friendly against Leeds in Dublin last week showed the scale of the pressure the club could face if it looked as though they were not doing everything to keep their captain.

Fernandes set a Premier League record with 21 assists last season, and he is the frontrunner to be named Premier League Player of the Season for 2025-2026 in Manchester next week.

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