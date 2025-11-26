It's Newcastle United who have held sway recently in their face-offs against Manchester United, winning five of their last six match-ups, including completing the league double last season for the first time since 1931.

The Toon Army have become regular festive opponents for Manchester United with Boxing Day encounters in 2012, 2014, and 2019, a December 27th meeting in 2021, and a December 30th clash last year.

You won’t want to miss one of the most anticipated encounters of the whole Premier League season - especially with only one Boxing Day Premier League game.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Manchester United vs Newcastle match at Old Trafford, including how to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When’s the next Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, Dec 26, 8pm* Manchester United vs Newcastle Old Trafford Tickets from £130

* date and kick-off time subject to change

How to buy Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League tickets

Safe to say, the demand for Man Utd football tickets is astronomical, and this affects the purchasing processes at every level.

Manchester United is, by most counts, the third-most supported club in the world after Real Madrid and Barcelona. There's a colossal number of season ticket holders (50,000+) at every home game, which puts a squeeze on the number of remaining match tickets.

As a rule, Manchester United tickets almost never go on sale to non-members. General sales are very rare and often limited to low-demand fixtures.

Club members can buy home tickets through five major and 35 smaller releases each season. These ticket drops are unpredictable, so fans often sign up for alerts.

For some of the high-profile fixtures, Manchester United run ballots for members about eight weeks before the matches are due to kick off. Deposits are required, and success rates can be as low as 10%, due to the fierce demand. Extra ticket drops will then follow for individual matches in the weeks and days before the fixture.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Manchester United tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from £130.

How much are Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League tickets?

For the first time this season match tickets at Old Trafford will be priced according to the category of the fixture, bringing Manchester United into line with most other Premier League clubs.

There are three categories of pricing for Premier League games (category A, B and C), and a fourth (category D) for some cup games, reflecting the varying levels of demand for different games. All concessions for junior and senior fans will remain in place.

Ticket category pricing is as follows:

Category D: £32-£52 (cup fixtures only)

Category C: £37-£60 (2 x PL fixtures)

Category B: £57-£86 (11 x PL fixtures)

Category A: £59-£97 (6 x PL fixtures)

(NB: The Newcastle match has been designated Category A)

Pricing also varies for concessionary tickets, with Over 65s and 18-21-year-olds paying between £34 and £65, while Under-18s can get in for as little as £14 in the Family Stand or as much as £47 in the 93:20 section.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets, with tickets from £130.

What hospitality packages are available for Manchester United vs Newcastle?

Manchester United hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so it can be a good choice when other options are limited.

What you get with Man Utd Hospitality Packages depends on the suite. However, some benefits apply to all VIP tickets at Old Trafford. These include:

Deluxe padded seats

Access to exclusive lounges

Complimentary refreshments

Q&As with former Man United stars

Matchday entertainment

Retail discounts at the Megastore

Extended opening hours starting three hours before kick-off

Below are a selection of the hospitality packages available for Manchester United matches at Old Trafford:

Museum Experience Post-Match (from £340)

A seat in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, with post-match access to the Manchester United Museum for 90 minutes, combined with casual dining and a complimentary bar.

The International (from £425)

One of the most relaxed and informal packages, set in traditional surroundings in the heart of the Stretford End. Casual dining experience with a complimentary drinks selection.

Red Cafe (from £549)

A stunning view from your seat at Old Trafford in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, with a drinks reception, three-course menu, post-match snacks and complimentary beer, wine & soft drinks.

Trinity Club (pre-match from £425, post-match from £299)

A seat in the East Stand (tier 2), with a hot & cold buffet and inclusive bar.

Warwick Suite Executive Box (from £1250)

A private space connected to our luxurious Warwick Suite, offering a premium buffet menu, fully inclusive bar and classic pies and full-time.

Everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Newcastle

It’s been a tough ask watching Man United in action at Old Trafford at times in recent seasons, even for the most devoted Red Devils’ disciples. Last season, they finished an unthinkable 15th in the Premier League, their worst top-flight performance since being relegated in 1974, losing nine games on home turf. Finishing runners-up in the Europa League did save their blushes somewhat (and maybe Ruben Amorim’s job too).

We’ve witnessed some epic encounters between Manchester United and Newcastle during the Premier League era. Who can forget the thrilling 1995/96 season when the sides clashed for the title and Kevin Keegan’s exuberant "I'd love it if we beat them" post-match interview. Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils would reign supreme during that campaign as they captured their 3rd league crown under the Scot’s guidance, and they would finish on top of the EPL pile another ten times with Fergie in the Old Trafford hotseat. Manchester United also ran out 2-0 victors when the sides locked horns in the 1999 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and it was a similar scoreline at the same venue when the pair clashed in the 2023 League Cup Final.

With no European campaign this season, Manchester United will be fully focused on making forward strides on the domestic front. The below-par performances haven’t stopped the faithful flocking to ‘The Theatre of Dreams’, though, and demand will always be high for match-day tickets, whoever the opponents are.

The Manchester United masses are hoping that the bad times are behind them, with some of their big summer signings, such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, now bedded in. A period of progression now awaits the English giants.