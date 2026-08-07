Barcelona have moved quickly to sign Manchester City star Rodri, after obtaining the player's approval.

The newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona have tabled an initial offer of 45 million euros, plus 10 million in add-ons. The English club have rejected it.

Manchester City drew their red line with Real Madrid at 65 million euros. They still hold firm to that price, despite leaving room for negotiation.

Rodri himself could play a part in these talks, given his standing at the club and the right he has earned to decide his own future.

With only a year left on his contract and his approval already granted, the Catalan side believe there will be no bidding war to secure his services.

During the first talks, the player's entourage told Barcelona that Manchester City want 65 million euros.

Barcelona have set their own ceiling. The fixed fee will under no circumstances exceed 50 million euros, with variables then added to push the deal close to 60 million, a price they consider fair.

Sport noted: "The relations between the two clubs are good, and it is expected that both parties, during the current weekend, will be able to reach a final agreement to complete the deal".

As for the player, Barcelona knew Rodri's demands well. He is one of the highest-paid players at Manchester City, and he already had a contract renewal offer on the table.

Barcelona have worked on those figures and reached an initial agreement on a four-year contract. Rodri may travel to Barcelona next week if the deal is closed definitively in the coming days.