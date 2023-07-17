Man Utd emerge as 'serious' Xavi Simons transfer suitors with PSG set to loan out Dutch starlet after re-signing him from PSV

Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd want Xavi Simons on loan

PSG set to re-sign youngster from PSV

Simons scored 19 Eredivisie goals last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder is all set to return to PSG after spending one season in his homeland with PSV. The Ligue 1 champions are set to activate the buy-back clause in Simons' contract with PSV to re-sign him after getting the player's verbal consent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: L'Equipe reports that PSG could immediately send Simons out on a one-year loan deal after formally signing, with RB Leipzig currently the favourites to land him. But fresh reports from France suggest that Manchester United are set to compete with the German club to secure a loan deal for the youngster this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag is determined to improve the United squad this season with new signings. They have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea and are on the verge of sealing a deal for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana. He now considers Simons to be a quality addition to his squad after the midfielder netted 19 goals and provided nine assists in the Eredivisie last season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? With the Red Devils having to work with a limited budget in this window, a loan deal for Simons seems viable for the club. It is now up to the player to decide his preferred destination for the 2023-24 season.