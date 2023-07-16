Xavi Simons is heading to PSG! PSV confirm midfielder has departed training camp to complete bargain €6m move

Xavi Simons PSV 28052023Getty
Paris Saint-Germain will re-sign Xavi Simons from PSV in a bargain €6 million (£5m/$7m) deal, it has been announced.

  • PSG activated buy-back clause
  • French side will pay €6m
  • Netherlands international could go out on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old will leave the Dutch side after one season as PSG have activated their option to buy him back at a cut price, PSV confirmed on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simons initially joined PSG from Barcelona in 2019 but featured just 11 times for the French champions before joining PSV last summer. The Netherlands international excelled in Eindhoven, though, scoring 19 goals and setting up a further eight in 34 Eredivisie appearances. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will stay at PSG if either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave. If both players remain in the French capital, Simons will be sent out on loan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Xavi Simons PSVGetty Images

Xavi Simons NXGN 2022Getty Images

Xavi Simons Netherlands 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI SIMONS? The youngster has left PSV's training camp and will join up with his PSG team-mates as he awaits news on his future.

