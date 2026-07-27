Maldini steps down again in Italy after just sixteen (!) days

Paolo Maldini has already stepped down from his role as technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). Leonardo, who was attached to the federation as an adviser, is also stepping down. That brings the new technical policy within the FIGC to an end after just 16 days.

Earlier this month, president Giovanni Malagò appointed Maldini to lead the search for a new national team manager after Gennaro Gattuso departed. Alongside Leonardo, he held talks with Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, among others, before Andrea Pirlo emerged as the leading candidate.

That appointment collapsed at the last moment. Pirlo turned out to be an ambassador for the Russian gambling company Fonbet, which not only raised ethical questions but also created legal problems. In Italy, gambling advertising is prohibited, prompting the FIGC to drop the former international's arrival.

According to Italian media, that decision caused a serious breakdown in trust between Maldini, Leonardo and the federation. Malagò also offered no public backing to his technical director. When Sports Minister Andrea Abodi criticised the way things had unfolded within the FIGC, Malagò replied that people should ask "who had made a bad impression", seemingly placing the responsibility on Maldini.

With Pirlo's move off, Maldini and Leonardo are then said to have proposed Thiago Motta as the new national team manager. Malagò, however, stuck to his preference for Roberto Mancini, while Antonio Conte also remains an option. The differing visions created an unworkable situation.

Italian media report that Maldini then decided to tender his resignation, after which Leonardo did the same. The FIGC therefore lose, in one blow, the two executives who had been presented just over two weeks ago as the architects of a new era for the national team.

Now the search for a new national team manager will start again. According to the national media, Roberto Mancini is still regarded as the leading candidate to take charge of the Squadra Azzurra . Giorgio Chiellini, meanwhile, is being mentioned as a possible new technical director, while Thiago Motta's name has faded into the background following the departures of Maldini and Leonardo.

The FIGC must now decide whether to appoint a new technical director first or name a new national team manager immediately.