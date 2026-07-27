Major surprises: Real Madrid's expected line-up after Diomande's arrival

Real Madrid are gearing up for the new season with a squad packed full of stars after a busy summer in the transfer market. The latest piece of business sees the club edging towards an official announcement for Ivorian Yan Diomande, a deal set to inject fresh power and pace into the attack of the Whites.

A report from "Mundo Deportivo" suggests that Diomande's arrival could push coach Jose Mourinho towards a starting line-up full of major surprises, with fierce competition raging between a huge number of stars across every position.

Thibaut Courtois looks the clear frontrunner to guard the net, with Andriy Lunin as first backup to the Belgian.

The defence could feature new arrival Marc Cucurella on the left, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao at the heart of it, and Denzel Dumfries at right-back.

Here comes the big shock. Ibrahima Konate, a recent signing, could find himself out of the starting eleven despite the size of the deal and the vast experience he brings, with Mourinho preferring Rudiger and Militao in the middle.

In midfield, Mourinho could lean on Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni as the holding pair, with Jude Bellingham ahead of them as playmaker. The newspaper reckons Bernardo Silva will start on the bench, at least early on, for all his standing and experience.

Up front, Vinicius Junior keeps his spot on the left wing, Diomande takes the right, and Kylian Mbappe leads the line.

Several stars could be left out under this scenario. Chief among them is Trent Alexander-Arnold, once billed as one of the standout figures of the new project, along with Rodrygo, whose future at the club still hangs in the balance.

Silva and Konate face a stiff fight for a starting berth too, with Mourinho apparently ready to make bold calls to strike the right balance in his side.

Real Madrid's starting line-up is expected to be, according to "Mundo Deportivo's" vision, as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Marc Cucurella, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfield: Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

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