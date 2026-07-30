Major progress: final touches separate Bouaddi from Manchester City

Manchester City are closing in on a deal with Lille for young Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi. Talks between the two clubs have advanced sharply over the past few weeks, with just one final point left to settle before the official announcement.

Bouaddi has become one of the most coveted names on the market. His performances for Lille first turned heads, then his value rocketed after a series of standout displays for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, drawing a host of major European clubs into the race for his signature.

Lille president Olivier Létang has insisted on more than one occasion that his midfielder is worth over 100 million euros, with elite European clubs circling.

City have stolen a march on their rivals, according to reports, placing Bouaddi at the top of their midfield wishlist. The club's hierarchy believe he has the technical and physical tools to be the ideal successor to Rodri, whose name is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the near future.

Officials were struck by his ability to withstand pressure, his tactical intelligence and his defensive work, not to mention the huge potential he carries at such a young age. Enzo Maresca has given the green light and wants the deal wrapped up as fast as possible.

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Bouaddi himself has agreed to the move, smoothing the path between the two clubs.

French transfer specialists "Foot Mercato" report that both parties are very close to agreeing a fee, with most of the details already thrashed out. The sticking point now is the player's future next season.

Lille want to keep Bouaddi for another season on loan, allowing him to keep developing and gather more experience before his Premier League switch. City would rather bring him in straight away this summer and fold him into the squad for the new campaign.

Negotiations over that detail rumble on, yet both clubs are optimistic a compromise can be found in the coming days. That would clear the way to announce one of the standout deals of the summer window.