Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has spoken about the decisive pass to Moroccan teammate Brahim Diaz that produced the only goal in a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday, crowning the club champions of the friendly Teresa Herrera Trophy at the Abanca Riazor stadium.

The Ukrainian described the moment that settled the match: "It happens naturally. When you catch the ball or make a save, you always try to play it quickly. In the end, I didn't know that Brahim (Diaz) was that fast."

Read also

High salary and rapid promotion: new details in the "Infantino's mistress" case

Hussein Kharja to Vigo: your remarks are despicable, and how can you speak after what you did with Barcelona?

Lunin also reflected on the first weeks of pre-season under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. "It was very intense, tough and demanding, but we really enjoy it, honestly," he said.

On the match itself, the keeper added: "A very good game, a great atmosphere at the stadium, everything was beautiful. And most importantly, these matches benefit us in preparing for the new season."

He continued: "The second half was a little complicated, especially physically, because we are still in the preparation period, working hard and putting in a great deal of effort, but this helps us a lot before the start of the league."

Diaz settled the tie. Latching onto Lunin's long pass, he set off from the middle of the pitch towards the opponent's penalty area and finished the attack in style, handing Real the Teresa Herrera title for the tenth time.

It was Diaz's second start in a row, following the 2-1 win over Hungary's Ferencvaros, though he made way for young player Mario Rivas at the start of the second half against La Coruna.