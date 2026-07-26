Luis Suárez the great hero for Inter Miami; Lewandowski and Griezmann do not score

Luis Suárez was Inter Miami's match-winner on Saturday night into Sunday. The Uruguay striker struck late to seal a 1-0 away win at Montréal.

He scored in the 81st minute with a fine lob from the penalty spot. The 39-year-old striker had also scored twice earlier this week against Chicago Fire, who were beaten 3-1.

Inter Miami now sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference, two points behind leaders Nashville SC. The play-offs are edging closer for the Florida club.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi did not feature for Inter Miami yet. The Argentine playmaker is enjoying a holiday after losing the World Cup final with his country to Spain (1-0).

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski again failed to score for Chicago Fire, who lost 3-1 away to New York City FC.

Antoine Griezmann also failed to find the net. Still, his home debut for Orlando City ended in a 1-0 win over Nashville.