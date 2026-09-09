Luis Enrique drops a bombshell: four big stars on the Paris bench against Slovan Bratislava

Only Luis Enrique would dare make a call like this. The Spanish coach sprang a resounding surprise on his Paris Saint-Germain line-up for the Champions League clash with Slovan Bratislava, benching four of the team's biggest stars in one go. Some called it a gamble. Others saw it as sheer confidence.

Revolution in the European champions' line-up

The official team sheet from the Parisian club was full of surprises, with Enrique naming a starting eleven that bore little resemblance to expectations.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Doué, captain Marquinhos and João Neves all began the match on the bench. The decision stunned supporters, with young and unfamiliar names handed the nod instead.

Ferran Torres got the chance to lead the line alongside Ousmane Dembélé. Dro Fernández, the young talent in attacking midfield, also came in, as did new arrival Illia Zabarnyi at the heart of defence.

Paris Saint-Germain's official line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov.

Defence: Nuno Mendes - Willian Pacho - Illia Zabarnyi - Achraf Hakimi.

Midfield: Fabián Ruiz - Vitinha - Dro Fernández - Magnes Akliouche.

Attack: Ferran Torres - Ousmane Dembélé.

Kvara and Doué led a battalion of stars down among the substitutes. It was a clear message from Enrique about rotating his squad and giving everyone a chance at the start of his Champions League league phase campaign.

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