Louis van Gaal wants fourth spell as Netherlands head coach

Louis van Gaal is ready to return as Netherlands head coach, De Telegraaf reported on Monday morning. The 74-year-old says he feels fitter than ever.

Last week, Arne Slot announced that he will not succeed the departed Ronald Koeman. He would rather stay in club football.

Peter Bosz and Erik ten Hag are also out of reach for the KNVB, with both men firmly in charge at PSV and FC Twente respectively.

Pep Guardiola's name also came up frequently, but the Catalan appears keen to take things easy for a while after ten intense years at Manchester City.

Van Gaal is willing to step into the vacancy. He has already had three spells as Netherlands head coach and has taken charge of the national team in 63 matches.

The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich manager was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, but he is now doing very well. "The health problems are a thing of the past," De Telegraaf know.

So far, the KNVB have not approached Van Gaal, who remains open to the job. If Nigel de Jong does not call, Van Gaal is also willing to become head coach of another top country.